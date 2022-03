Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 18:14 Hits: 10

Researchers have developed a new computational approach to rapidly screen pesticides for safety, performance and how long they will endure in the environment. Moreover, and most importantly, the new approach will aid in the design of next-generation molecules to develop safer pesticides.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220330141434.htm