Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 18:09 Hits: 10

President Joe Biden would use the Defense Production Act to help secure U.S. sources of critical minerals that are deemed key components of clean energy technology.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/03/30/biden-expected-to-use-wartime-powers-for-minerals-needed-in-clean-energy-push-00021693