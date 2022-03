Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 16:14 Hits: 9

Deserts may seem lifeless and inert, but they are very much alive. Sand dunes, in particular, grow and move -- and according to a decades long research project, they also 'breathe' humid air.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220330121414.htm