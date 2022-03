Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 18:14 Hits: 10

The world's first catalog of flat band materials could reduce the serendipity in the search for new materials with exotic quantum properties, such as magnetism and superconductivity, with applications in memory devices or in long-range dissipationless transport of power.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220330141422.htm