Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Francesco La Camera, the director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), said “radical action” is needed for world powers to transition off fossil fuels in time to avert catastrophic warming.La Camera made the remarks in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/600227-renewable-energy-agency-head-says-only-radical-action-will