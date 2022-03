Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 13:00 Hits: 4

2021 was the 11th year in a row to be too warm in Germany, meteorologists have said. They point out weather events like the heavy floods in the country's west last summer will become more frequent as the Earth heats up.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-in-2021-too-warm-and-too-much-heavy-rain/a-61290796?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss