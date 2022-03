Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 20:30 Hits: 4

With humans facing an existential crisis from biodiversity loss, countries are attempting to strike an agreement along the lines of the Paris climate pact. But the long-delayed process needs political leadership.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/calls-for-leadership-ahead-of-kunming-biodiversity-deal/a-61297914?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss