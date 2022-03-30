Oxytocin treatment can take lions from ferocious to friendly

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 15:13 Hits: 4

Lions typically aren't keen on making new friends. The giant cats guard their territory fiercely and can mortally wound a foe with a single swipe. While aggression is an advantage for apex predators in the wild, it poses real challenges for lions on reserves or in captivity, a number that is growing due to habitat loss. Researchers working on a wildlife reserve in Dinokeng, South Africa found that an intranasal application of the 'love hormone' oxytocin could make lion meet-cutes less life-threatening.

