Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Boston's Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox and one of the oldest baseball parks in the country, will become the first carbon neutral Major League Baseball facility, the team said on Wednesday. The Red Sox, in partnership with climate...

