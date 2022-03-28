Less antibody diversity as we age

Articles

Published on Monday, 28 March 2022

As we age, our immune system works less well. We become more susceptible to infections and vaccinations no longer work as effectively. A research team has investigated whether short-lived killifish also undergo aging of the immune system. Indeed, they found that as early as four months of age, killifish have less diverse circulating antibodies compared to younger fish, which may contribute to a generalized decrease in the immune function.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220328092103.htm