Chaos theory provides hints for controlling the weather

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 14:13 Hits: 2

Researchers have used computer simulations to show that weather phenomena such as sudden downpours could potentially be modified by making small adjustments to certain variables in the weather system. They did this by taking advantage of a system known as a 'butterfly attractor' in chaos theory, where a system can have one of two states -- like the wings of a butterfly -- and that it switches back and forth between the two states depending on small changes in certain conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220328101303.htm