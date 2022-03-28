The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Quantum information theory: Quantum complexity grows linearly for an exponentially long time

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Physicists know about the huge chasm between quantum physics and the theory of gravity. However, in recent decades, theoretical physics has provided some plausible conjecture to bridge this gap and to describe the behavior of complex quantum many-body systems -- for example, black holes and wormholes in the universe. Now, researchers have proven a mathematical conjecture about the behavior of complexity in such systems, increasing the viability of this bridge.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220328150620.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version