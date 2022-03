Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 19:39 Hits: 3

Astrophysicists studying in unprecedented detail a red giant star named V Hydrae have witnessed the star's mysterious death throes. Researchers discovered that the carbon-rich star has expelled six slowly expanding molecular rings and two hourglass-shaped structures ejecting matter out into space at high speeds.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220328153937.htm