Solid aerosols found in Arctic atmosphere could impact cloud formation and climate

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 20:53 Hits: 5

Solid aerosols can change how clouds form in the Arctic. And, as the Arctic loses ice, researchers expect to see more of these unique particles formed from oceanic emissions combined with ammonia from birds, which will impact cloud formation and climate. Additionally, understanding the characteristics of aerosols in the atmosphere is critical for improving the ability of climate models to predict current and future climate in the Arctic and beyond.

