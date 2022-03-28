NRDC: President’s Budget Backs Jobs, Clean Energy and U.S. Security

WASHINGTON– President Biden released his Fiscal Year 2023 budget today, which builds on his climate, clean energy and security initiatives with new proposals to wean the U.S. from fossil fuels, boost federal aid for wildfire response and invest in clean energy research and development.

John Bowman, managing director for government affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) made the following statement:

“This budget is a call for assertive action on climate now. Russia’s savage invasion of Ukraine makes breaking our dependence on fossil fuels a strategic imperative. It’s equally an environmental necessity.

“The president’s budget accelerates us toward that goal. It will create millions of jobs, expand clean energy, protect families from climate harm and hazard, reduce pollution in overburdened communities, and put us on the road to an energy-secure future, here at home. It also makes good on the president’s pledge to help other countries transition to clean energy and cut fossil fuel emissions driving dangerous climate change. Congress should work with the president to fully fund these critical investments without delay.”

