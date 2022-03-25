The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rescued Victorian rainfall data smashes former records

A superhuman effort by an army of volunteers during the UK's first COVID-19 lockdown has resulted in 5.2 million rainfall observations, recorded by hand on paper sheets now stored in the Met Office archives, being added to a digital national record. The record now has significantly more data for pre-1960 and has filled in what was a data black hole pre-1862. The work has revealed some record-breaking 19th century weather, which is published in a new paper.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220325093918.htm

