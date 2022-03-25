The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Innovative AI technology aids personalized care for diabetes patients needing complex drug treatment

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Medical researchers have developed and tested an AI method to improve care for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus who need complex treatment. The new AI method analyzed electronic health record data across Utah and Indiana and learned generalizable treatment patterns of type 2 diabetes patients with similar characteristics. Those patterns can now be used to help determine an optimal drug regimen for a specific patient.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220325122431.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version