Innovative AI technology aids personalized care for diabetes patients needing complex drug treatment

Medical researchers have developed and tested an AI method to improve care for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus who need complex treatment. The new AI method analyzed electronic health record data across Utah and Indiana and learned generalizable treatment patterns of type 2 diabetes patients with similar characteristics. Those patterns can now be used to help determine an optimal drug regimen for a specific patient.

