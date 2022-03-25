The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Design of protein binders from target structure alone

Scientists have now created a powerful new method for generating protein drugs. Using computers, they designed molecules that can target important proteins in the body, such as the insulin receptor, as well as vulnerable proteins on the surface of viruses. This solves a long-standing challenge in drug development and may lead to new treatments for cancer, diabetes, infection, inflammation, and beyond.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220325185856.htm

