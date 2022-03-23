Scholars call for Paris Accord-style global agreement to combat emergence of 'superbugs'

Articles

Public health experts have long been concerned by the emergence of so-called 'superbugs' -- existing bacterial, viral, or fungal pathogens that have evolved to evade the antibiotics, antivirals and antifungals developed to kill them. The scope and severity of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the urgent need for a co-ordinated global response are the subjects of a new paper, co-authored by 25 scholars.

