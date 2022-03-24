The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Good news for coffee lovers: Daily coffee may benefit the heart

Drinking coffee -- particularly two to three cups a day -- is not only associated with a lower risk of heart disease and dangerous heart rhythms but also with living longer, according to recent studies. These trends held true for both people with and without cardiovascular disease. Researchers said the analyses -- the largest to look at coffee's potential role in heart disease and death -- provide reassurance that coffee isn't tied to new or worsening heart disease and may actually be heart protective.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220324104420.htm

