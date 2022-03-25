Vagus nerve stimulation lowers costs of care for children with uncontrolled epilepsy

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 16:26 Hits: 2

A new study has examined a population of pediatric patients with drug-resistant epilepsy. For these patients, the study found that the patients who received vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), when used with anti-seizure medications (ASM), had lower hospital costs compared to the use of ASM alone. The study found that the patients treated with ASM plus VNS had savings of over $3,000 of epilepsy-related annual costs per year, compared to treatment with ASM only.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220325122651.htm