Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 16:27 Hits: 3

Researchers have developed a novel super-hygroscopic material that enhances sweat evaporation within a personal protective suit, to create a cooling effect for better thermal comfort for users such as healthcare workers and other frontline officers. With this innovation, users will feel 40% cooler and their risk of getting heat stroke is lowered significantly.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220325122703.htm