Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:25 Hits: 5

When a booming marine fishery can increase its shrimp catch while also reducing unintentional bycatch of turtles --t hat's an example of what environmental scientists and managers call a 'win-win.' Models often predict this ideal outcome is achievable, yet stakeholders rarely see it manifest in the real world.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220324122553.htm