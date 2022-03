Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:26 Hits: 4

An international research team has put together the first gelada reference genome, assembled from a single wild adult female gelada from the Simien Mountains, Ethiopia. They combined it with a detailed study of data collected from wild geladas to identify any adaptations to their high-altitude environment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220324122601.htm