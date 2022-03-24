The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

New research shows certain exercises can help with muscular dystrophy

Category: Environment Hits: 5

A new study using neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) in zebrafish found that certain activities may help strengthen muscles affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe type of muscular dystrophy that affects young boys. The researchers designed four NMES regimens for zebrafish with a mutation that closely modeled the disease. They then put the fish into an underwater 3D printed 'gym' made up of tunnels and electrodes, and analyzed their skeletal muscles to see how they had changed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220324184652.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version