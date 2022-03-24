New research shows certain exercises can help with muscular dystrophy

Articles

A new study using neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) in zebrafish found that certain activities may help strengthen muscles affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe type of muscular dystrophy that affects young boys. The researchers designed four NMES regimens for zebrafish with a mutation that closely modeled the disease. They then put the fish into an underwater 3D printed 'gym' made up of tunnels and electrodes, and analyzed their skeletal muscles to see how they had changed.

