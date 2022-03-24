The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cells dancing harmonic duets could enable personalized cancer therapies

Mechanical engineers are using two electronic 'voices' singing a harmonic duet to control suspended particles and cells in new and valuable ways. Their prototype device can form and rotate a single-layer crystal from a group of particles, create arbitrary shapes with a given number of particles, and move pairs of biological cells together and apart again hundreds of times. These abilities could serve fields like materials science, biophysics, life science and medicine.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220324184658.htm

