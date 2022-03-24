https://www.uni-goettingen.de/en/3240.html?id=6625

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tropical peatlands are one of the most efficient carbon sinks. The flipside is that they can become massive emitters of carbon if they are damaged, for instance by land use change, degradation or fire. This can lead to faster climate warming. Researchers now show how peatland in the coastal areas in Sumatra and Borneo in Indonesia developed over thousands of years and how climate and sea level influenced their dynamics throughout.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220324184714.htm

