Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 14:38 Hits: 4

Instead, she told an audience at the International Energy Agency’s ministerial meeting in Paris that “both crises need addressing now.”

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/03/25/granholm-fighting-energy-supply-disruptions-and-climate-change-is-not-a-binary-choice-00019668