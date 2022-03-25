Study shows how bioactive substance inhibits important receptor

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 16:27 Hits: 2

The A2A receptor regulates how vigorously the innate immune system attacks diseased cells. Researchers have now been able to show for the first time how an important inhibitor binds to the receptor. In the future, the results will facilitate the targeted search for molecules that give the innate immune system more punch. These could for instance be used in the fight against cancer, but also against brain diseases such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.

