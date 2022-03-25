Stem cell secrets allow researchers to revamp reprogramming

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 March 2022

Researchers have identified key factors that promote the reprogramming of human stem cells to the naïve state, which can be used to model the earliest stages of development. This new knowledge will help researchers to generate naïve pluripotent stem cells more efficiently and quickly. Their findings also provide new insights into the mechanisms that destabilise and reconfigure cell identity during cell state transitions.

