The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Stem cell secrets allow researchers to revamp reprogramming

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Researchers have identified key factors that promote the reprogramming of human stem cells to the naïve state, which can be used to model the earliest stages of development. This new knowledge will help researchers to generate naïve pluripotent stem cells more efficiently and quickly. Their findings also provide new insights into the mechanisms that destabilise and reconfigure cell identity during cell state transitions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220325144648.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version