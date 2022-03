Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 10:00 Hits: 5

The Biden administration is sending mixed messaging to the oil and gas industry as it seeks to boost oil output while also keeping the industry at arm’s length. The administration has asked U.S. oil and gas producers to drill more as Russia’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/599473-biden-sends-mixed-signals-to-oil-industry