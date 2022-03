Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 10:59 Hits: 14

The United States and European Commission on Friday announced measures to wean European nations off of Russian gas, the latest effort to deal a blow to Russia's economy amid its invasion of Ukraine.The two sides announced a task forceĀ "to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/599709-us-announces-effort-to-reduce-european-reliance-on-russian-energy