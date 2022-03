Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 13:57 Hits: 11

The Biden administration on Friday morning announced the first offshore wind energy lease sale off the coast of the Carolinas, part of a broader goal of installing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power.The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/599730-biden-administration-announces-first-wind-power-lease-off-carolinas