Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 15:27 Hits: 13

A federal energy regulator voted unanimously Thursday night to pull back on a policy that would assess the climate effects of existing natural gas pipelines.In its Thursday meeting, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/599743-energy-regulator-backtracks-on-assessing-climate-impacts-of-natural