Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 March 2022

Chick-fil-A will partner with food manufacturing company Darling Ingredients Inc. to convert its used cooking oil into cleaner burning renewable transportation fuel.“At Chick-fil-A, we are committed to caring – and that includes caring for others...

