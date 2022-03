Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:26 Hits: 1

Researchers have found that different parts of viral protein U expressed by simian immunodeficiency virus are required to bind to and block tetherin, an antiviral protein, in monkey cells versus in human cells. This suggests that the virus uses two different mechanistic strategies to evade this host defense and sheds new light on host-pathogen coevolution.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220324122609.htm