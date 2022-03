Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 17:02 Hits: 1

Five grams of plastic particles on average enter the human gastrointestinal tract per person per week. This is roughly equivalent to the weight of a credit card. Whether ingested micro- and nanoplastics pose a health risk is being investigated in numerous studies but is largely unknown to date. A research team has now summarized the current state of scientific knowledge.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220324130253.htm