The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Cheap, eco-friendly catalyst opens new possibilities for organic molecules built from pyruvate

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Chemists have developed an organic catalyst that can drive reactions using pyruvate -- a key biomolecule in many metabolic pathways -- that are difficult and complicated to achieve using conventional industrial techniques. The research is an important step towards simplifying the production process and increasing the range of molecules that can be built from pyruvate, like amino acids or glycolic acids, which are used in drug discovery efforts and medications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220324143812.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version