Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 19:41 Hits: 7

Understanding how the brain functions, particularly how information is processed during different activities, is difficult without knowing how many axons are in the brain and how many connect different functional regions. A new study shows that despite the functional importance of connections between far-reaching regions of the brain, the actual number of these connections is low.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220324154137.htm