Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 17:38 Hits: 1

Three decades after Erin Brockovich discovered that hexavalent chromium was sickening residents of a small Mojave Desert community, California’s State Water Board has proposed a long-awaited regulatory standard that would limit the toxin’s presence...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/599613-california-moves-to-regulate-erin-brockovich-chemical-but-she-says