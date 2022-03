Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 21:30 Hits: 11

As Californians continue to contend with the highest gas prices in the country, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) proposed an $11 billion package on Wednesday aimed at providing residents with significant relief.“We’re taking immediate action to get money...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/599469-newsom-proposes-11b-relief-package-for-californians