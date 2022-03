Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 14:08 Hits: 2

As the war in Ukraine heightens food insecurity, a new report argues that producing what we eat in a sustainable way will lessen dependence of imports while fighting climate change.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/4-sustainable-food-systems-to-save-the-planet/a-61232489?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss