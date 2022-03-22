Bionic wing flaps improve wind energy efficiency

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 15:13 Hits: 3

Scientists show a bionic approach combining features of a seagull's wing with an engineered flow control accessory, known as a Gurney flap, can greatly improve wind turbine performance. To achieve the best aerodynamic performance, the scientists simulated the use of the combined flow control accessory in a variety of situations, including high and low angle of attack and pre- and post-stall scenarios. They compared their computational simulations to experimental results for an aircraft wing undergoing a dynamic stall.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220322111341.htm