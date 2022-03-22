The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Environmentally conscious consumers more likely to buy chicken raised on insects or algae

Eating chicken raised on a diet of bugs or algae may sound downright unappetizing to some, but there are ways to make the idea more palatable to at least one type of food shopper. Consumers who are environmentally aware will likely warm up to the idea of using alternative proteins like insect meal in poultry feed if they're given enough information about the health and environmental benefits, a new study shows.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220322122528.htm

