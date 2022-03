Articles

Published on Monday, 21 March 2022

Ukraine's state nuclear operator announced on Monday that the automated radiation monitoring system in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is not functioning amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/599071-chernobyl-exclusion-zone-radiation-monitoring-system-not-working-firm