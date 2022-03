Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 March 2022

A federal judge ruled Monday that former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) must testify in a trial involving engineering firms sued over lead-contaminated water tied to the Flint water crisis.Snyder and four other former officials will testify...

