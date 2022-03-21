NRDC: Climate Change is a Financial Risk

WASHINGTON – The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed new rules today that will require public companies to disclose the risks they face due to climate change.

The following is a statement from Sarah Dougherty, director of the Green Finance Center at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Investors need to know the climate risks that public companies face so that markets can function fairly and efficiently. This is an important first step toward ensuring that investors can identify companies taking the risks of climate change seriously—and planning accordingly.

“The SEC needs to follow through on and further strengthen this rule. We will keep pushing for robust climate change disclosures for investors.”

