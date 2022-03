Articles

Published on Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Individual Candida albicans yeast strains in the human gut are as different from each other as the humans that carry them, and some C. albicans strains may damage the gut of patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a new study. The findings suggest a possible way to tailor treatments to individual patients in the future.

