Lung tissue from the lab

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 20:14 Hits: 4

An international research team has found a simple method for growing lung tissue in the lab. These organoids could be used in diagnosis, drug development, and fundamental research. Laboratory studies of lung tissue usually require the removal of large amounts of human or animal tissue. Now scientists have generated tiny quantities of lung tissue, so-called organoids, from just a few body cells in the lab. The tissue forms a three-dimensional structure as it develops, complete with the tiny hairs on the surface typical of lung tissue. These organoids can play an important part in future research on lung diseases, drug development, or personalized medicine.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220318161425.htm