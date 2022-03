Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 20:14 Hits: 7

First manufactured more than 50 years ago, ketamine is a fast-acting dissociative anesthetic often used in veterinary and emergency medicine. Ketamine also has a history of being an illicit party drug. Now, ketamine is getting a closer look.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220318161446.htm